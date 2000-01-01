Exit Signs

Two-weeks notice shouldn't be your first hint that employees are looking elsewhere.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

The warnings were there, but were you too busy to notice them? Losing a good employee hurts any time, but with today's minuscule unemployment rate, it can be a disaster. Early detection can make the difference. If you're aware an employee is looking for another job, find out why and remedy the situation.

"You don't need to do heavy-duty sleuthing. Just look for the signs, and then check with that employee and ask how things are going," explains Lynn Taylor of Menlo Park, California-based OfficeTeam, a large administrative staffing firm. "Start subtly--no one likes to be caught--and then approach the person with genuine concern, which will open the dialogue."

Some signs are obvious: more personal phone calls, closed office doors and increased sick days. But here's another signal that may tell you an employee has already mentally checked out: The often vocal employee suddenly becomes passive and mute at staff meetings. Conversely, a normally quiet employee who turns into a squeaky wheel may feel he or she has nothing to lose. And be wary of any employee who suddenly seems happy all day; they may have their next job lined up.

Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.

Contact SourceOfficeTeam, 2884 Sand Hill Rd., #200, Menlo Park, CA 94025, (650) 234-6000

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.