My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Government Help for Women Entrepreneurs

The United States government has several organizations focused on women business owners. Navigate them with this quick guide.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
  • National Women's Business Council: The NWBC is a bi-partisan federal advisory council that serves as an independent policy advisor to the President, Congress and the SBA on economic issues of importance to women business owners. You'll find research, news, and conference and event listings on the site.
  • Office of Women's Business Ownership: OWBO is a part of the SBA. Each SBA district office has a women's business ownership representative and there are women's business centers in nearly every state. OWBO also offers business training and technical assistance programs; provides access to credit and capital, federal contracts and international trade opportunities; and provides a nationwide network of mentoring roundtables. At OWBO's Online Women's Business Center, you can find lists of local reps and offices, as well as the business management information the SBA provides.
  • Women-21.gov: This site is a joint effort of the Department of Labor, the SBA and other partners. It brings together resources, articles, news, networking opportunities for women entrepreneurs.
  • WomenBiz.gov: This site is the "gateway for women-owned businesses selling to the government." It has useful links, event listings, and a step-by-step guide to government procurement.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Michelle Pfeiffer's Fragrance Brand Took 20 Years (and Plenty of Rejection) to Build

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start