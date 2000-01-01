The Long Haul

If your employees' responses to `How was the drive?' range from drooling catatonia to fits of rage, you can help.
For many employees, one of the hardest things about work is getting there. By easing their commutes, you can increase productivity and retention. Plus, getting a car or two off the road will benefit your community. And offering commuter perks doesn't have to be expensive. Thomas Shillock of Partnership for a Smog-Free Georgia offers these suggestions:

  • Encourage car pooling by providing a special place to park of paying the parking fees for pool vehicles.
  • If you don't have enough employees to set up a car pool, contact your state's department of transportation for information on ride-share programs.
  • Offer to subsidize the cost of public transportation. Many public transportation systems sell user passes as bulk discounts; you can pass those savings along to employees.
  • Accommodate alternative transportation such as bicycles. That means bike racks, along with a place to change if employees ride their bikes, or even walk or run, to work.

"Whatever you do, make it user-friendly for the employees so they'll participate," says Shillock. "No one program works for everybody, so give them a lot of options."

Finally, Shillock advises reminding employees that every little bit helps. Even if they don't use an alternative to their cars every day, doing so even once or twice a week will reduce their own stress and expenses, and help reduce highway congestion and the resulting pollution.

Jacquelyn Lynn left the corporate world more than 13 years ago and has been writing about business and management from her home office in Winter Park, Florida, ever since. Contact her at JlynnBiz@aol.com

Contact SourcePartnership for a Smog-Free Georgia, (404) 363-7032, http://www.psg-ga.org

