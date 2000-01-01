HR help

January 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Want to keep pace with the flood of news on human resources topics, from starting salaries for recent college grads to research into the effectiveness of e-mail as an employee communications tool? Check http://www.hr-esource.com, a free service that compiles breaking HR news as well as info on topics of continuing interest (from on-the-job death rates to the impacts of the federal Family and Medical Leave Act). It's a tidy, speedy site, and it's free.

