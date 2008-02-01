Best Face Forward

Help your images make a positive impression.

So much business happens on the web that you need exceptional photos and videos to look your best. The latest versions of Adobe's Photoshop Elements 6 and Premiere Elements 4 make photo and video editing easy. Streamlined integration allows file accessibility from either application, with the final work of art easily uploaded to websites, mobile devices, DVDs and other media.