Best Face Forward

Magazine Contributor
This story appears in the February 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

So much business happens on the web that you need exceptional photos and videos to look your best. The latest versions of Adobe's Photoshop Elements 6 and Premiere Elements 4 make photo and video editing easy. Streamlined integration allows file accessibility from either application, with the final work of art easily uploaded to websites, mobile devices, DVDs and other media.

 

Adobe
Photoshop Elements 6
Premiere Elements 4
adobe.com
Price: $100 each or $150 together

