My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Unlock the Possibilities

You don't have to buy a phone that your cellular service provider carries.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You don't always have to pick from the limited phone buffet offered by your cellular service provider. Consider picking up an unlocked phone that isn't tied to a particular carrier. This option mainly applies to users with a GSM carrier like AT&T or T-Mobile. CDMA providers like Nextel, Sprint and Verizon are less inclined to let you activate an unlocked phone on their networks.

The biggest advantage of opting for an unlocked phone is choice. You'll have options like the $699 Nokia N95 (with built-in GPS and a 2.6-inch display) or the $320 Motorola MING A1200 Linux-based smartphone. One of the biggest drawbacks is the loss of the substantial discounts you can get by purchasing your phone directly from a carrier with a contract. Also, don't expect tech support from your carrier for an unlocked phone. Unlocked Apple iPhone owners found that a simple software update disabled their phones on networks other than AT&T. But if features and freedom trump price and carrier support in your book, then an unlocked phone can be an enticing addition to your tech arsenal.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Michelle Pfeiffer's Fragrance Brand Took 20 Years (and Plenty of Rejection) to Build

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start