My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Outlook Good

2007 pays off for small-business IPOS. Can you expect the same in your future?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Owner of Make a Living Writing
3 min read

This story appears in the February 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Investors are hot for shares of publicly traded small businesses, which were stock market stars last year. Entrepreneurs who took their companies public this past year say the arduous process was well worth the effort. Eighty-seven companies with annual sales between $1 million and $100 million held their IPOs in the first three quarters of 2007, according to data compiled for Entrepreneur by research firm Renaissance Capital. As of September 30, those small-company IPOs had an average 16.1 percent return, beating Renaissance's index of recent IPOs, which had a 13.1 percent return. Renaissance principal Kathleen Smith attributes the strong showing to investors' interest in fast-growing businesses and tech companies--descriptions that fit many of the smaller companies that went public.

These small firms' IPO success may seem alluring to other growing businesses in search of capital. The 15 best-performing small companies in the study (see chart, opposite page) raised more than $800 million in their IPOs. But be warned: Preparing for an IPO is expensive and time consuming, and it involves public disclosure of company financials.

It cost Aruba Networks Inc. in Sunnyvale, California, more than $3 million to prepare for its IPO, says co-founder Keerti Melkote, 38. And that's not counting months of executive time spent prepping and traveling to meet with prospective IPO investors in the U.S. and Europe. Aruba had to audit years of company financials, hire a CFO and add three independent directors to its board. Still, Melkote says going public was worth the trouble for the credibility his 5-year-old company gets from being publicly traded. "Our customers are Fortune 500-type-enterprise customers," he says. "They want to know that they're buying from viable companies."

Going public doesn't necessarily mean company founders lose control of the businesses they created. In its $95 million IPO, Boston energy software company Enernoc Inc. sold only a 22 percent stake in the company, says co-founder, president and COO David Brewster, 36.

Based on the success of last year's IPOs and the volume of recent filings, Renaissance predicts that the warm Wall Street reception for entrepreneurial company stocks will continue through the year. Smith says there's a high volume of recent filings from small companies planning IPOs, and there should be strong interest from investors, as last year's crop performed well.

Recent regulatory changes at the SEC, which governs public markets, should also help entrepreneurial companies looking to go public, says Steve Bochner, partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. He predicts that the relaxation of key rules that proved costly to smaller public companies will likely cut future costs.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Michelle Pfeiffer's Fragrance Brand Took 20 Years (and Plenty of Rejection) to Build

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start