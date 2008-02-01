My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The 2008 Fastest-Growing Franchises

The fastest-growing franchises for 2008 are putting the pedal to the metal.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For the complete listing of the fastest-growing franchises of 2008, click here.

If slow and steady just isn't your style, today could be your day to burst off the starting block. These franchises are on the fast track to growth, and you can get in the express lane with them. Whatever type of franchise you're interested in--from sandwiches to senior care--you can probably find one that suits your desire to grow your empire quickly. Our listing gives you a look at the 106 franchises that grew the fastest from 2006 to 2007. This ranking is based on growth in the number of U.S. and Canadian franchise units during that time, as verified by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®. Ties are listed alphabetically.

This ranking is not intended to endorse any particular franchise, but rather to provide a starting point for your research. You must also conduct your own due diligence, which consists of thoroughly reading a company's literature and its Uniform Franchise Offering Circular, calling and visiting existing franchisees, and consulting with an attorney and an accountant. You should only buy a franchise after taking the time to conduct a careful investigation.

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Michelle Pfeiffer's Fragrance Brand Took 20 Years (and Plenty of Rejection) to Build

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start