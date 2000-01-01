New Jersey

January 2000

The New Jersey Technology Funding Program makes loans of up to $3 million to second-stage firms developing new technologies or products in areas such as bio-science, telecommunications and computer software. These bank loans, guaranteed by the Economic Development Authority (EDA), can be used for working capital or fixed assets. The EDA typically backs 25 to 30 percent of the loan but may consider up to 50 percent. For more information, call (609) 292-0187 or send e-mail to cld@njeda.com

