My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

A Whole Lot of Car

The Cadillac CTS 2008 is a bold and practical ride.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If your heart hankers for a hot two-seater but your head says business sedan, rest assured that Cadillac's completely redesigned and recharged midsize CTS four-door can knock the socks off much of the roadster competition while providing roomy seating for four. Tested at Germany's diabolic Nürburgring racetrack, the coupelike 2008 CTS proves its sports-car handling and serious performance with a 304-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 engine with optional Direct Injection technology. Adding all-wheel drive and retuned suspension for greater comfort and handling, Cadillac has vastly improved the luxury of this new model. Bells and whistles abound. Ranging in price from $33,000 to about $44,000, the CTS competes with the BMW 5 Series, Infiniti G35, Lexus GS and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Jill Amadio is an international award-winning automotive journalist and author.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Michelle Pfeiffer's Fragrance Brand Took 20 Years (and Plenty of Rejection) to Build

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start