A Whole Lot of Car

The Cadillac CTS 2008 is a bold and practical ride.

February 1, 2008 1 min read

If your heart hankers for a hot two-seater but your head says business sedan, rest assured that Cadillac's completely redesigned and recharged midsize CTS four-door can knock the socks off much of the roadster competition while providing roomy seating for four. Tested at Germany's diabolic Nürburgring racetrack, the coupelike 2008 CTS proves its sports-car handling and serious performance with a 304-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 engine with optional Direct Injection technology. Adding all-wheel drive and retuned suspension for greater comfort and handling, Cadillac has vastly improved the luxury of this new model. Bells and whistles abound. Ranging in price from $33,000 to about $44,000, the CTS competes with the BMW 5 Series, Infiniti G35, Lexus GS and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Jill Amadio is an international award-winning automotive journalist and author.