My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Reading Between the Lines

Not every book on your shelf needs to be about financial strategies and marketing campaigns. Here, the nonbusiness books that inspired successful entrepreneurs:
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Andrea Lake, 34
stickerjunkie.com
Santa Fe, New Mexico
"Ask and It Is Given by Jerry and Esther Hicks. I apply Ask and It Is Given in all of my business interactions by clearly setting my intention for what I would like to create, and then moving forward to harmoniously create that. What's most important to me is to have deep and meaningful relationships. As a result, people love working with me, and I love working with them. When everyone feels truly valued for their efforts, it creates an amazing office environment."

Mike Shiley, 40
Shidog Films
Portland, Oregon
"Tai Pan by James Clavell. The main character has to run a tea and opium trading business in China during the mid-1800s. Business doesn't get much more challenging than that. It taught me to take risks, make decisions on the fly and deal with people openly and honestly."

Jen Bilik, 38
Knock Knock
Venice, California
"Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life by Anne Lamott. It's a book on writing that applies to any arena of creativity, including business--which, much to my surprise, is quite creative.

"The title comes from Lamott's brother being overwhelmed by the prospect of doing a report on birds. Her father said, 'Just take it bird by bird, son. Bird by bird.' It's like the adage 'The journey of a 1,000 miles starts with a single step.'"

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Michelle Pfeiffer's Fragrance Brand Took 20 Years (and Plenty of Rejection) to Build

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start