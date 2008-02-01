My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

It Takes Two

More and more companies are seeing the importance of partnerships--is it time for you to buddy up?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If your business seems like the only bachelor out there, it's because a growing number of business owners are seeing the importance in pairing up. Entrepreneurs are finding they can do so much more--and on a greater scale--by combining resources and efforts with other institutions, says David Maurrasse, founder and president of global consulting firm Marga Inc. "Partnerships let entities gain visibility they may never have been able to achieve alone."

As somewhat of an institutional matchmaker, Maurrasse has witnessed a lot in the dating scene. He points to the move toward multi-institutional and global partnerships. Several parties are coming together around common interests, which are sometimes shared on a global scale--look at the musicians, politicians and companies getting together for environmental initiatives. "There is so much less any singular institution can do in this day and age because of scarce resources," says Maurrasse. "And in today's globally integrated society, people are needing to engage across boundaries like never before."

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Michelle Pfeiffer's Fragrance Brand Took 20 Years (and Plenty of Rejection) to Build

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start