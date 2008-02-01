My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Toy Story

Homemakers and tech gurus alike will get equal enjoyment out of this product.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What: Action figures for adults
Who: Kris Schantz and Shirley Yee of Happy Worker
Where: Toronto
When: Started in 2004
Startup Costs: Approximately $140,000

How did husband and wife Kris Schantz, 31, and Shirley Yee, 32, manage to find a toy market with lots of potential and not much competition? By focusing on toys for adults--specifically, action figures with a twist. Schantz and Yee--who both shared overactive imaginations and were always thinking up new toy and gift ideas--created 6-inch movable dolls that aren't superheroes with other-worldly powers, but rather everyday heroes, like GeekMan, a technology wizard; Super-Mom, who does it all with panache (and is Happy Worker's biggest seller); Money-Man, a "dark hero" in suspenders who leaps balance sheets; and BossMan, a bigwig of the boardroom. They also make custom toys through The Toy Agency, a division of the company that uses a team of marketing, toy and design professionals. Happy Worker earned about $1 million in sales last year.

Schantz says, "Few toy-makers play to the 20-, 30- and 40-year-old market. It's a great subculture that didn't exist 20 years ago and was brought on by the rise of licensed toys. These are buyers who maybe didn't have an allowance to buy toys as kids and now can buy what they want."

Schantz, who dressed up as GeekMan to stir up excitement when he unveiled the toy at the Canadian Toy & Hobby Fair, says, "When we saw friends and colleagues buying toys to play with in their cubicles, we knew we were onto something."

For entrepreneurs planning to tap into this promising market, however, Schantz has a bit of important advice. "Don't call your products 'adult toys,'" he says, laughing. "We made that mistake the first week. Now we say we make 'toys for big kids.'"

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Hair Salon and Day Spa

Start Your Own Hair Salon and Day Spa

Buy From
Start Your Own Fashion Accessories Business

Start Your Own Fashion Accessories Business

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Michelle Pfeiffer's Fragrance Brand Took 20 Years (and Plenty of Rejection) to Build

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start