The Real Deal

Real-time credit card processing
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Virtual inventory, virtual employees, virtual storefronts...what's real about virtual business? Several e-commerce products can make the processing of credit card transactions real...real-time, that is.

Many vendors can enable you to offer real-time credit card processing on your site. The cost to you: a small percentage of each transaction.

WorldSubmit, a search engine submission company in Milpitas, California, has been using Authorize.net since its 1998 start. "Our company couldn't exist without real-time transactions," says CEO Sheffield Nolan, 31. "[Authorize.Net's] products are secure and reliable."

How does it work? Real-time credit card transactions require processing through what is called a secure socket layer (SSL). SSL ensures the connection between you and your customers is safe for transmitting sensitive information. Without SSL, information can be intercepted.

Building a secure site requires special programming knowledge. By using one of these services, you eliminate the need to learn advanced programming, secure the rest of your site or deal with credit card transactions manually.

Shannon Kinnard (shannon@ideastation.com) is president of Idea Station, an e-mail marketing agency in Atlanta, and author of Marketing With E-Mail (Maximum Press, $24.95, 800-989-6733).

Smart Move

Make It Snappy

Following are some of the leaders in real-time credit card processing. (Make sure they work with the bank that you use for merchant credit card status.)

  • Cybercash (http://cybercash.com): One-time fee starts at $300; monthly fees start at $40; 10 cents to 20 cents per transaction.
  • Signio (http://www.signio.com): Its Payflow service costs $99 for set-up, charges $19.95 per month and offers unlimited transactions.

Contact Source

WorldSubmit,http://www.worldsubmit.com, sheffield@worldsubmit.com

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.