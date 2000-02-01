New Dimension

Canoma 3-D software

February 1, 2000 1 min read

To 3-D or not to 3-D, that is the question. Too often, going 3-D on the Web has meant bloating your site with tough-to-create, slow loading graphics that have little value for ecommerce. No more. With Canoma, you can easily transform many of your 2-D Web site images to 3-D. Plus, the software's automatic graphics distribution system renders the resolution of the 3D image--from simple to complex--based on the bandwidth speed of each individual's browser. That way, you'll be able to offer respectable, quick-loading 3-D imaging on your Web site and still get visitors to the order screen with ease.

Canoma

Street price: $499

Requires: Windows 95/98/NT, 32 MB RAM, 50 MB hard-drive space (Mac version available)

MetaCreations

Carpinteria, CA

(800) 846-0111

J.W. Dysart (joedysart@aol.com), a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times.