Smooth Operator

Talkworks Pro 3.0 voice-mail system
This story appears in the February 2000 issue of .

Chances are, you don't need to talk over the hum of your corporate jet simply to be heard by clients. No big whoop. Pick up TalkWorks Pro 3.0, and you'll still sound like a million bucks. A professional voicemail system for the PC, TalkWorks sports multiple mailboxes, broadcast voice messaging, prerecorded messages and a first-rate hard-copy faxing system that together scream "Fortune 500." Bonus: A nifty Caller ID-based Screen Pop-up function enables you to instantly identify and duck calls from tiresome clients.

  • TalkWorks Pro 3.0
  • Street Price: $130
  • Requires: Windows 95/98/NT, 32 MB RAM, 100 MB hard-drive space, voice-ready modem
  • Symantec
  • Cupertino, California
  • (408) 253-9600

J.W. Dysart (joedysart@aol.com), a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times.

