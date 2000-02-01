Four's Company

USB Mobile Mini Hub

If your USB peripherals seem to be breeding and you're hot-swapping every few minutes, you probably need more ports. The Targus USB Mobile Mini Hub turns one USB port into four. All this comes in a compact 4.5 inch by 1.5 inch by 1 inch, 2.5-ounce package. The small size makes this a good option for USB laptop users. The USB Mobile Mini Hub is entirely plug-and-play with Windows 98. An AC power adapter and one-year warranty are included.

