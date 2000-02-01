Ergo A-Go-Go

If you feel like you're typing uphill, you probably are. It's time to take it easy on your wrists. The Ergonomic Keyboard Cradle from Curtis is height- and tilt-adjustable and features a built-in cushioned wrist rest. The Ergonomic Keyboard Cradle mounts under your desk, keeping your keyboard from contributing to clutter. Just how much adjustability do you get? The height is variable by 3 inches, it tilts 15 degrees and it pulls out 13 inches.

  • Ergo Keyboard Cradle
  • Curtis
  • (800) 272-2366
  • http://www.curtis.com
  • Street Price: $45

