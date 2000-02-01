Ergo A-Go-Go

Ergonomic Keyboard Cradle

February 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

If you feel like you're typing uphill, you probably are. It's time to take it easy on your wrists. The Ergonomic Keyboard Cradle from Curtis is height- and tilt-adjustable and features a built-in cushioned wrist rest. The Ergonomic Keyboard Cradle mounts under your desk, keeping your keyboard from contributing to clutter. Just how much adjustability do you get? The height is variable by 3 inches, it tilts 15 degrees and it pulls out 13 inches.

Ergo Keyboard Cradle

Curtis

(800) 272-2366

http://www.curtis.com