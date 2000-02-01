More Power To You

Professional SurgeStation Pro8

February 1, 2000 1 min read

Surge protectors don't have to look like beige bricks with holes. The svelte Professional Surge-Station Pro8 from APC comes in a curvy package with eight outlets, a right-angle main plug and room for those chunky transformer blocks. Two of the outlets offer constant power conditioning. A switch guard prevents accidental shutting off. A lifetime equipment protection warranty and a lifetime product warranty apply.

