My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

From the Ashes

After the San Diego wildfires, Renee VanHeel found herself without a home or office. Now she's back in business and using her entrepreneurial skills to help her cope.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read

For a slideshow chronicling Renee and her family's experience, click here.

On the morning of October 23, Cardfinity founders David and Renee VanHeel, while at a family reunion in Minnesota, watched in disbelief as the ABC morning news camera panned across their Rancho Bernardo, California, street and zoomed in on the burnt remains of their two-story home.

"We were awestruck," Renee says. "My thoughts went to, OK what does this mean now? We have nothing, not even a vehicle."

After the Witch Creek fire tore through northern San Diego County, consuming nearly 200,000 acres and destroying 1,040 homes, it became the fourth largest fire in California history. Lighting up the communities of Escondido, Poway, Rancho Bernardo and Rancho Santa Fe, the Witch Creek fire ravaged through some houses while sparing others.

After watching the coverage, David took an early flight home, promising Renee and their three sons there would be a house to live in by the time they got back. In the next few days, he bought a new house two miles from their other residence, canceled all the utilities and began restarting their business. As a merchant credit card processing company, Cardfinity's main operations are done through networking. With all the client data backed up, David had Cardfinity up and running by the end of the week. As he takes care of the business, Renee is devoting her time to piecing the family's life back together.

Renee VanHeel - San Diego"God has a total sense of humor," she says. "I mean, I hate shopping, I hate filling out forms." These things are what consume her life these days. The tasks range from buying a new toaster so the family can have breakfast to flipping through dozens of furniture catalogs to furnish the house. But she approaches the situation with a sense of humor and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Being Resourceful
Organizing a support group two weeks after the fires is one example of Renee's pioneering attitude. After noticing many single mothers scrambling to get their lives together, she realized, "The hardest thing for the majority of us women to do is accept help. I know for myself it has been a challenge. [But] even the strongest person cannot go through this alone."

Calling themselves "The Fired Up Sisters," the women started meeting to share stories and experiences. Renee spearheaded the group's platform for turning "problems into possibilities, obstacles into opportunities." News of the group soon reached Dr. Phil, who invited the women on an episode featuring victims of the San Diego fires.

Renee VanHeel's burned carsIn addition, Renee knew parents who didn't have time to start rebuilding their lives--or spend as much time with their children. Many still have full-time jobs, leaving no time to scratch through the hundreds of small chores and details that came with the fires. So the first night the VanHeels had possession of their house, they opened it up to Young Life, a Christian club at the nearby high school. More than 30 high school students showed up.

"Over half of them had lost their homes," Renee says. "There has to be a place for these kids."

Engineering Change
Renee continues inspiring others to cope with the fires and look at the situation differently. Instead of depicting the situation as all "doom and gloom," she is painting a more inspiring picture. "There will be a lot of good that comes out of this," she says. "We just need to be patient to see it all unfold."

However, that doesn't mean it's easy. For Renee, a strong support group is essential. Like any entrepreneur that takes on a new project, "It can be so overwhelming," she says. "If you don't surround yourself with the right people, this is just nuts." While she admits it's a daunting task, Renee sets small goals, such as crossing three items off her to-do list every day and taking on every task "one hour at a time."

With the dust-yourself-off-and-try-again tenacity of an entrepreneur, Renee doesn't look at losing her home as an end. Instead, it comes as another project that she can and will overcome. With a smile, she says, "This is just another volume in my book of life."

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Michelle Pfeiffer's Fragrance Brand Took 20 Years (and Plenty of Rejection) to Build

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start