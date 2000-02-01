Your Big Chance

Web site for inventors

February 1, 2000

Andy Khubani, former president of Telebrands Corp., pioneered the "As Seen On TV" product category (worth more than $130 million per year in sales) seen in major discount stores. Now he's launching a new venture, ideavillage.com, that offers inventors a new path into retailers like Wal-Mart, K- Mart and Target.

Ideavillage.com places innovative products that pass an initial screening on a heavily promoted Web site where consumers can buy the product. Visitors can also fill out survey forms to offer input about how the product could be improved. The best-selling, best-reviewed products from the site get featured on a weekly cable TV home shopping show that reaches 50 million homes.

Ideavillage.com will promote the products that sell well both online and on TV as "the best of the best" and introduce them into leading mass retail chains. Once products reach this stage, Khubani will help with or take over sourcing, financing and marketing; however, you need to produce finished products for sale on the Web site and TV show.

To learn more about submitting your product, go to http://www.ideavillage.com or contact Khubani at (973) 808-7355.

