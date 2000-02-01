Loan Ranger

Mortgage Span

February 1, 2000 2 min read

It's hard to combine homemaking and moneymaking. Yet for 28-year-old Toni Nilson, being a mom and an Independent Loan Originator (ILO) for Mortgage Span is all in a day's work.

After running a home day-care center for seven years, Nilson was tired of the long hours and the heavy demands the business made on her energy level. "I didn't have time to be involved with my kids' schools," recalls the entrepreneur. "I wanted to find something that didn't take 60 or 80 hours a week."

It was another family member--her sister-in-law Tara Nilson--who first discovered Mortgage Span. Working for Mortgage Span's parent company, Mountain States Mortgage Co., Tara was familiar with the system and urged Toni to enroll. Initially hesitant because she had no previous experience in the mortgage industry, Toni signed up for the ILO training program anyway. Before long, the program proved to be a perfect fit for someone who had a limited amount of time to run a business. With a minimal investment of $299 for the training materials, and with Tara as her Success Coach, Toni was well on her way.

Mortgage Span ILOs collect all the necessary documents from clients and complete their loan applications. Toni recalls one happy customer who left a glowing message on her answering machine. "[She was] just going on and on about how wonderful I was and how easy I made the process," she says.

But the best part of the job, according to Toni, is being able to organize her schedule around the needs of her family. Working about an hour a day, she was making between $3,000 and $4,000 per month during her busy periods, though she admits to slowing down a bit since the birth of her son, now 11 months old. Still, with a husband and four kids to care for, you can bet the word "slow" isn't in Toni's vocabulary.