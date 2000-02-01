Take A Bike

The grand pooh-bah of rugged and dependable transportation, Jeep, have done it again with its new line of SUVs priced from $200 to $2,700. Nice price, you say? Of course, these vehicles are human-powered SUVs, better known as mountain bikes (What, did you really think they were cars?). But that doesn't mean they can't withstand the same untamed terrain as their mammoth 4-wheeled brethren. Featuring unisex "Y" frames of durable aluminum or steel and high quality Shimano (i.e., "the latest") components, Jeep's newest contribution is sure to make any backcountry trail feel like a smooth, asphalt sidewalk. Suited for both recreational and extreme riders, some bikes even come with extra-padded spring seats for superior crotch-cushioning. For details, call (877) JEEP-BIKE or visit http://www.jeepbikes.com

