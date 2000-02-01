Get Your Shots

Grey Goose vodka
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

We're not beverage experts here, but the cats in France have whipped up one heck of an impressive vodka. Rated the No. 1 Tasting Vodka in the World Spirits Championships, Grey Goose (made from a mixture of rye, barley, wheat and corn) presents itself in an oh-so-dignified frosted glass bottle. Distilled five, count 'em, five times, this potion is void of the acrid, astringent revulsion many of us think of when it comes to vodka. Definitely a must-have for your next cocktail party, Grey Goose is the ultra-premium alternative to the cheap crap you used to buy. Suggested retail price: $27 to $30.

