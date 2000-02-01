Shop Fooey

Cool Gen X shopping site
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of .

We hope you realize you are a highly prized market segment these days. Face it, you're upwardly mobile, opinionated, confident--heck, you're downright Foo Foo! Leveraging well-known name brands in content and commerce, http://www.foofoo.com is made just for you, the twentysomething or thirtysomething with an obvious case of dot.com fever. Content in seven informative categories, including travel, business, health and fashion, shows you how to do anything better--from throwing a party to choosing the perfect golf course. This site loves you so much it even provides a personal concierge service to help you shop for products, from cosmetics and cigars to exotic vacations and home furnishings. So if you're looking for high-quality, name-brand stuff, plus cues on how to achieve a healthier, sexier, wealthier--that is, more Foo Foo--attitude, add this URL to you "favorites" list.

