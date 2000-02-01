X Marks The Spot

X Startup.Com
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Yeah, yeah--we know Business Start-Ups is all a novice entrepreneur really needs. But if you have to get a different perspective, there's a cornucopia of informative sites specifically geared toward answering your start-up questions. Unfortunately, Alex Carter, 24, founder of X Startup.Com (http://www.xstartup.com) in Ames, Iowa, didn't encounter one that told the stories of entrepreneurs his age--so he created his own.

"I originally got the idea for the site last February," says Carter. "I went to a bookstore, was thumbing through magazines, and picked up Business Start-Ups for the first time. On the cover was a story on Generation X entrepreneurs."

Already eight months into his own Internet consulting venture, Carter was surprised to learn that droves of young people were infiltrating small business, and he felt a strong desire to find out exactly what they were up to. After a fruitless attempt sifting through several bland business sites, he hit the Idea Cafe (http://www.ideacafe.com) bulletin board looking for resources. He didn't find any to his liking, but he did find Jeff Frutkin, 24, who helped him outline the initial idea for X Startup.Com but dropped out of the development process to start his own network of sports Web sites.

With only $300 to cover software and hosting, and mass amounts of input gathered from entrepreneurial bulletin-board pals, Carter brought X Startup.Com live to advice-seekers worldwide last June. (He's not the only one who thought it was a good idea; Idea Café acquired X Startup.Com last September.) Whether you're seeking straightforward start-up articles, profiles of young entrepreneurs, a venue for networking, a good idea or you just want to post your URL so others can learn about your business, it's all yours for the taking.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.