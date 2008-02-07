Luxury Ride

Land Rover's latest focuses on power and performance.

February 7, 2008 1 min read

Focusing on power and performance, Land Rover's Range Rover Supercharged SUV gets just 12 mpg city. But that's overshadowed by its ability to handle drastic differences on- and off-road. It can take you anywhere on the planet in leather-clad comfort with its standard, five-setting Terrain Response system and hill descent control. With permanent four-wheel drive, heated windshield washer jets, GPS, Bluetooth, rear-view camera, split folding rear seat, distance control and maximum cargo space of 74 cubic feet, the supercharged SUV has a 4.2-liter V-8 engine and six-speed automatic transmission. Rated as a multipurpose vehicle, there's no luxury tax tacked on to the $93,600 price. It's unrivaled, but its closest competitors are Audi's Q7, Cadillac's Escalade ESV and the Mercedes-Benz G55 AMG.

