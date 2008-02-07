My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Luxury Ride

Land Rover's latest focuses on power and performance.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Focusing on power and performance, Land Rover's Range Rover Supercharged SUV gets just 12 mpg city. But that's overshadowed by its ability to handle drastic differences on- and off-road. It can take you anywhere on the planet in leather-clad comfort with its standard, five-setting Terrain Response system and hill descent control. With permanent four-wheel drive, heated windshield washer jets, GPS, Bluetooth, rear-view camera, split folding rear seat, distance control and maximum cargo space of 74 cubic feet, the supercharged SUV has a 4.2-liter V-8 engine and six-speed automatic transmission. Rated as a multipurpose vehicle, there's no luxury tax tacked on to the $93,600 price. It's unrivaled, but its closest competitors are Audi's Q7, Cadillac's Escalade ESV and the Mercedes-Benz G55 AMG.

Jill Amadio is an international award-winning automotive journalist and author.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport

Starting a Business

6 Tips for Starting a Business That's an Instant Hit With Locals

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business