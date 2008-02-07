Truth Be Told
What's keeping you from moving to the web? This expert sets the record straight.
1 min read
This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »As founder and CEO of website host and creator Homestead.com, Justin Kitch has worked with countless businesses that want to go virtual. On the flip side, he's also worked hard to debunk several myths that keep many entrepreneurs from embracing the internet. He explains that many believe they don't need a web presence because they can be found in the Yellow Pages or because they have a local business. "[At least] 50 percent of your customers are going online to find you," says Kitch, so passing on a web presence shuts out more than half of your customers as well as potential customers on a regional or national level. For others, hesitancy stems from the belief that web design must be outsourced--something Kitch says is not only false, but also not advised.
"The internet has totally changed what it means to be an entrepreneur," says Kitch. "You've got to overcome these myths and learn to embrace the internet."
To read more about Kitch's 11 must-know internet myths and the truths behind them, visit entrepreneur.com/shortcuts.