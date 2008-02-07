Starting a Business

Start a Kidcentric Online Business

Building a kidcentric online startup? Here's what you should know.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

A whole generation of kids is growing up in the internet age. They're web savvy and find a lot of their entertainment online, giving entrepreneurs plenty of opportunities to cater to the kid crowd. But there are important issues these startups need to be aware of.

One booming area is in virtual worlds. A 2007 report from eMarketer found that 34 percent of the 35.2 million U.S. child and teen internet users will visit virtual worlds at least once a month in 2008--a figure expected to rise to 53 percent by 2011. Virtual-world startup Dizzywood, which caters to 8- to 12-year-olds with its interactive, story-driven environment, is one of the early players in this market. Scott Arpajian co-founded the San Francisco business with Ken Marden, 36, and Sean Kelly, 37. "It has a back story that focuses on exploration, imagination and discovery," says Arpajian, 37. "It's a social media site that borrows a lot from classic game mechanics."

 

Advertising-based revenue models are popular with many online companies but can be a tricky fit when it comes to sites aimed at kids. "I felt that the current delivery mechanisms for ads on the internet weren't really suitable for a site that wants to focus on an audience of children," says Arpajian. Dizzywood, which was founded in February 2007, is advertising-free and instead will build its revenue from subscriptions. With a public beta launch last November, the trio expects sales to top $250,000 for their first year.

 

Any entrepreneur who plans to start a site for children has to be aware of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act and maintain compliance with the rules for collecting children's information online. It's also important to maintain a site that is safe for kids. "You can't cut any corners. You really have to think through how you are going to make it safe," says Arpajian. "We've done a lot behind the scenes with technology in terms of chat filters and other safeguards." They also employ live moderators to keep an eye on Dizzywood interactions.

Perhaps the most important factor in building a kid-focused startup is the kids themselves. Getting feedback from focus groups can help guide the process. And be prepared for some old-fashioned marketing. "The way that a lot of virtual-world sites grow is through word-of-mouth," says Arpajian. Building partnerships with established companies that have kid audiences can also be a big boost for a startup. But most of all, an interactive and engaging site will keep them coming back.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Use These 5 Steps to Create a Marketing Plan

Starting a Business

How to Know When to Hire an International Team

Starting a Business

9 Business Ideas Under $1,000 You Can Run From Anywhere