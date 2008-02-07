Start Your Engines

Ricky Dennis was born into the sport of auto racing, and now he's making money doing what he loves.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What: Indoor arena racing licensing
Who: Ricky Dennis of Arena Racing LLC
Where: Mechanicsville, Virginia
When: Started in 2002
Startup Costs: $500,000

 

Ricky Dennis was born into the sport of auto racing, and now he's making money doing what he loves. The son of a racer, Dennis went to his first hockey game in the early '90s, and he says all he could picture was "a race car running around a racetrack in the arena with all those people sitting there looking at it. Like a million other race fans, I was wishing we had something to watch in the winter, because there's almost no racing [then]."

 

In 1993, Dennis built a wooden indoor track and 52 cars with no suspension, but it wasn't until friends--including Washington Redskins head coach Joe Gibbs--invested in the idea that Dennis was able to officially start the company in 2002.

 

After a city purchases a license with Arena Racing, the company builds 56 cars and a high-bank indoor track. The city, meanwhile, sells slots to locals. Each slot includes a car and a spot on the track. So far, the company has opened arenas in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Hampton, Virginia--the first arenas to boast indoor stock car racing leagues. This fall, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is opening its indoor racing arena, selling slots for $12,500.

 

After building stock cars for 19 years, Dennis now prides himself on creating hometown heroes. "They all tell their friends, their family, their co-workers and their neighbors, 'Everybody, come watch me race,'" says Dennis, 48. "And with 56 teams and five crew members on each team, you've got 250 or 300 people [spreading the word]. That's a guerrilla marketing force."

 

Having earned 2007 sales of about $1.2 million, Dennis is looking to open arena racing in three to five new cities this year.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Telltale Signs That You Shouldn't Be Raising Venture Capital

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'