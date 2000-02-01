Get Lost!

Not this time. Rent a car with driving instructions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Getting lost is the easy part when you're traveling. Finding your way back to your destination--there's a challenge.

Welcome NeverLost Global Positioning System. Hertz introduced it in 1995 but finished installing the updated version in select rental cars last year.

The NeverLost system, which promises to liberate us from crumply maps that take up half the front seat, delivers the goods. It's not the perfect guide, but it improved the quality of my trip when I tried it.

For starters, the system minimized the arguments I used to have with my navigator over which route to take. NeverLost issued directions from a console between the seats in clear English (that neither of us could second-guess), and it led us to our hotel without so much as an electronic hiccup.

I tested an improved version, Hertz' second generation NeverLost II, last July and found it clearer and easier to use than the original system. When I veered off the route to try a shortcut, the computer calculated new directions and gently guided me back to the designated path.

A drawback is that the car has to come to a complete stop before anyone can change coordinates--an understandable precaution for solo drivers, but when there are two passengers, what's the problem?

The computer, available in many new Ford, Mercury and Lincoln rentals, usually costs an additional $6 per day. It lets you know exactly where you are, how many miles until your destination and approximately how many minutes it will take to reach your goal. You can choose from seven languages and a variety of destination and travel options. Other new features include improved graphics and a locate button for emergency assistance.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at http://www.elliott.org.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.