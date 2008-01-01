Apple Doubles Storage Capacity of iPhone, iPod Touch

Apple has doubled the capacity of both its iPhone and iPod Touch allowing new customers to spend $100 more and get twice the storage for music, movies, pictures, and podcasts than available with previous models.

January 1, 2008 2 min read

Brought to you by PCWorld



Apple has doubled the capacity of both its iPhone and iPod Touch allowing new customers to spend $100 more and get twice the storage for music, movies, pictures, and podcasts than available with previous models. Introduced today, the 32GB iPod Touch sells for $499 and the 16GB iPhone goes for $499.



Pricing on existing iPod and iPhone models stays the same. But if you're in the market for a new iPhone or iPod Touch, spending $100 more to double your capacity is a pretty good deal.

Of course the larger capacities may rile some existing iPhone and iPod Touch users as was the case when Apple dropped the price of the iPhone .

Could this be seen as another stab at the early adopters? Of course that was not Apple's intentions, but that is an obvious consequence of an upgrade of this magnitude less than a year after the initial release. But it's okay, early adopters, pull that knife out of your back and listen to what Apple has to say is the reason for the upgrade.

Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of iPod and iPhone product marketing said in the release, "For some users, there's never enough memory." This is definitely true, especially with music collections shifting completely digital, but Greg, it still stings for those of us picked up a 16GB iPod Touch merely months ago to have a new bigger and better model become available.



It's kind of funny to think about it, but who would have thought the world would get so upset over a product improvement? Isn't that what companies are supposed to be doing?