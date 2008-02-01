Keep in Touch

My Queue

Yes, prospective customers really do want to hear from you--so follow up.
This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneur.

More than 50 percent of consumers are open to receiving an interactive follow-up when they're interested in a company. Sixty-six percent of men in the 35 to 44 age bracket are interested in follow-ups--making them the most interested in follow-ups. More than 50 percent of female consumers 18 to 24 would like a follow-up e-mail after they've expressed interest in a company. Forty-five percent of U.S. consumers prefer an e-mail personalized to their needs, while 28 percent prefer an e-mail with general information and 6 percent prefer a text message.

