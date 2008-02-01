My Queue

Military & Aerospace Electronics Forum

Uncle Sam wants you -- or at least your product.
This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you've got an innovative and cutting-edge technology for the military, you don't want to miss this event. Find out what challenges today's military personnel are facing and what solutions they're seeking. Representatives from the government will be available to check out your business, and you'll meet and learn from industry experts. It all takes place March 11 and 12 at the San Diego Convention Center (mtc08.events.pennnet.com).

