You're Grounded

Landline phones are taking flight with a host of slick new features.

February 1, 2008 2 min read

Cell phones may get all the glory, but many entrepreneurs still rely on landline phones to get the job done. Cordless phones in particular have been getting their own set of innovations over the past few years. DECT 6.0 is just one of the technologies you'll find out there. DECT, short for Digital Enhanced Cordless Tele-communications, improves the range of cordless phones and won't interfere with your Wi-Fi. These phones are also affordable replacements for older cordless models. The VTech 6042, for example, offers two handsets, a digital answering system, caller ID and handset speakerphone for $89.95.

Bluetooth has also found its way into the humble landline cordless phone. The AT&T EP5632 is a $99.95 system that can be expanded with up to 12 handsets--enough for a very small office or a home office. Built-in Bluetooth allows you to connect a Bluetooth headset and even receive calls from your Bluetooth-enabled cell phone. That's a handy feature if you have iffy cell phone reception.

Despite the rise in mobile phones and VoIP, landlines are still hanging on. Netgear and Philips offer cordless phones that handle both VoIP and a land-line. If your cordless phone is getting on in years, it's a good time to upgrade with some useful new technology.