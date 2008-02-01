Say What?
This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Andiamo Systems (andiamosystems.com): Andiamo Systems can track your business's online reputation by scanning blogs, message boards, forums, social networks and mainstream media sites and publications. You'll know who's saying what and whether it's good or bad for your business. Pricing starts at $275 per month to track up to four brands and up to 500 mentions of your business.
Elixir Systems (elixirsystems.com): Elixir assesses your online reputation and comes up with a plan to manage it. It tracks blogs, messages boards and other social media sites, and it manages your search engine results. Contact the company for a free quote.
Watch360 (watch360.com): Keep an eye on your competitors' websites with a free version of Watch360. You enter in the pages you want watched, and the program does a daily scan and sends you an e-mail report of what it finds. You can enter up to three sites free of charge; a basic version is also available, which monitors 10 companies for $195 a year.