My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Say What?

Keep tabs on the competition--and track your own reputation--with these resources.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Andiamo Systems (andiamosystems.com): Andiamo Systems can track your business's online reputation by scanning blogs, message boards, forums, social networks and mainstream media sites and publications. You'll know who's saying what and whether it's good or bad for your business. Pricing starts at $275 per month to track up to four brands and up to 500 mentions of your business.

Elixir Systems (elixirsystems.com): Elixir assesses your online reputation and comes up with a plan to manage it. It tracks blogs, messages boards and other social media sites, and it manages your search engine results. Contact the company for a free quote.

Watch360 (watch360.com): Keep an eye on your competitors' websites with a free version of Watch360. You enter in the pages you want watched, and the program does a daily scan and sends you an e-mail report of what it finds. You can enter up to three sites free of charge; a basic version is also available, which monitors 10 companies for $195 a year.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Michelle Pfeiffer's Fragrance Brand Took 20 Years (and Plenty of Rejection) to Build

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start