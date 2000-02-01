Minority Rules

No matter what size, shape, color, or disposition--there's a Web site made for you.

February 1, 2000

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

Think minorities are shut out of the Web action? Yesteryear, they lagged behind in Internet usage, but nowadays there's a race to mount Web sites that aim squarely at minority entrepreneurs--and the best of these sites offer goodies that warrant a visit by anyone. Cases in point:

Latin Exchange (http://www.latinexchange.com/resourcw.htm): Filled with links to dozens of great Latino-oriented Web sites.

Minority Business Development Agency (http://www.mbda.gov): A Department of Commerce division tasked with expanding business opportunities for minority entrepreneurs. Check the site to find out how Uncle Sam can help you.

National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (http://www.ncaied.org): An online database of American-Indian businesses plus links and info about Native American Business Development Centers.

SBA Office of Minority Enterprise Development (http://www.sbaonline.sba.gov/MED): Lots of info about SBA programs that specifically target minorities.

National Black Business Trade Association (http://homepages.infoseek.com/~nbbta/nbbta2.html): A Web site for an organization devoted to promoting black entrepreneurship worldwide.

Do none of the above fit your needs? Troll with any search engine, and you'll likely find a range of sites aimed at your special affiliations.

