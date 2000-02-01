Minority Rules

No matter what size, shape, color, or disposition--there's a Web site made for you.
This story appears in the February 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Think minorities are shut out of the Web action? Yesteryear, they lagged behind in Internet usage, but nowadays there's a race to mount Web sites that aim squarely at minority entrepreneurs--and the best of these sites offer goodies that warrant a visit by anyone. Cases in point:

  • Minority Business Development Agency (http://www.mbda.gov): A Department of Commerce division tasked with expanding business opportunities for minority entrepreneurs. Check the site to find out how Uncle Sam can help you.
  • National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (http://www.ncaied.org): An online database of American-Indian businesses plus links and info about Native American Business Development Centers.

Do none of the above fit your needs? Troll with any search engine, and you'll likely find a range of sites aimed at your special affiliations.

Contact Source

To contact Robert McGarvey, e-mail him at rjm@mcgarvey.net.

