My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

What's the Skinny?

A machine that's light but loaded with features.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Fujitsu
LifeBook A6110
Fujitsu.com
Price:starts at $849

Fujitsu packs a ton of top-tier features into its new thin-and-light without crossing the $900 price point. Powered by an energy-efficient Intel Core 2 Duo proc-essor, the sleek Life-Book A6110 features a shock-resistant, 160GB hard drive; a 15.4-inch, wide-view display; a webcam; and a multiformat DVD writer. Expect to breach the $1,000 mark for add-ons like turbo memory and a point-and-write touch pad.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport

Starting a Business

6 Tips for Starting a Business That's an Instant Hit With Locals

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business