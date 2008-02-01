What's the Skinny?
Fujitsu
LifeBook A6110
Fujitsu.com
Price:starts at $849
Fujitsu packs a ton of top-tier features into its new thin-and-light without crossing the $900 price point. Powered by an energy-efficient Intel Core 2 Duo proc-essor, the sleek Life-Book A6110 features a shock-resistant, 160GB hard drive; a 15.4-inch, wide-view display; a webcam; and a multiformat DVD writer. Expect to breach the $1,000 mark for add-ons like turbo memory and a point-and-write touch pad.