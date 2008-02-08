My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tool Time

You may have a brilliant invention, but it doesn't mean anything if you can't get it off the ground. These companies can help.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Company: The DaVinci Institute, a nonprofit futurist think tank in Louisville, Colorado
How It Helps: It conducts the annual Colorado Inventor Showcase, where inventors display new products to attendees, who include venture capitalists, investment bankers, media, and corporate executives. The showcase is open to anyone; even prospective inventors can attend to see what's on the cutting edge, says executive director Thomas Frey. The Institute also conducts monthly networking and educational events, such as Inventor Bootcamps.
Cost: $200 to $400 to exhibit at the showcase; $39 to $49 to attend; $79 to $99 for the Inventor Bootcamp
Next Step: Visit davinciinstitute.com.

Company: Innovative Design Engineering Animation, a product development and animation consulting company in San Francisco
How It Helps: With 90 engineers and designers on staff, IDEA helps inventors conceptualize product designs at every stage, whether you have a few sketches or a working prototype. "We help inventors pick the right materials, manufacturing process, ergonomics, user friendliness, etc.," says CEO Ajay Gupta. "We bring it to life completely."
Cost: Varies depending on complexity (starts at about $15,000). Financing deals, such as a stake in the patent, are sometimes available.
Next Step: Visit ideaproductdesign.com or call (866) 480-IDEA.

Company: NineSigma Inc., Cleveland-based operators of an online marketplace for technology buyers
How It Helps: NineSigma contracts with clients who need new product ideas, concepts, technologies and solutions to specific problems. It then posts the problems on its online marketplace, where inventors can propose their ideas. "Basically, [the inventors] send back a two-page outline of who they are, what they do and their relevance to the problem," says president and CEO Paul Stiros. At that stage, no confidential IP information is passed on--but if it's useful to the clients, a deal can be made directly between the inventors and the companies.
Cost: Nothing for inventors; the clients pay to use the service.
Next Step: Visit ninesigma.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport

Starting a Business

6 Tips for Starting a Business That's an Instant Hit With Locals

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business