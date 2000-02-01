No more hassling with monstrous files. One click does the trick.

February 1, 2000 1 min read

Has your e-mail box ever been clogged by a huge file? It happens, often, when somebody sends you a big (1-plus MB) slideshow, movie or application. When trying to download the megafile, your mail server may keep timing out and breaking the connection--not allowing you to get at the rest of your mail either.

To end the aggravation, try downloading Hermes, a small (235KB) freeware program that lets you log on to your mail server, read the headers, and if there's mail you want to zap, a click of a key does the job. You won't use this utility every day, but on that day when you receive a 5MB "dancing baby" movie that paralyzes your e-mail, you'll say your thanks. Get It at http://www.geocities.com/SilliconValley/Haven/7262/hermes.html

