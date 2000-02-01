An Apple A Day

Apple's iMac DV Special Edition
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

They're back, and this time they're charcoal. Apple's iMac DV Special Edition is an iMac with a kick to it. A fast 400 MHz G3 processor provides the power, with 128MB SDRAM and a hefty 13GB Ultra ATA hard drive rounding out the package. A V.90 56K modem is built in, and two FireWire ports make transferring video from a DV (Digital Video) camcorder a simple proposition. The software bundle includes Mac OS 9, AppleWorks, iMovie and a host of other programs. The compact design doesn't allow for much upgradeability, however. The latest standard blueberry iMac is still available for $999.

Apple

(800) MY-APPLE

http://www.apple.com

Street price: $1,499

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.