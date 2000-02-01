An Apple A Day

Apple's iMac DV Special Edition

February 1, 2000 1 min read

They're back, and this time they're charcoal. Apple's iMac DV Special Edition is an iMac with a kick to it. A fast 400 MHz G3 processor provides the power, with 128MB SDRAM and a hefty 13GB Ultra ATA hard drive rounding out the package. A V.90 56K modem is built in, and two FireWire ports make transferring video from a DV (Digital Video) camcorder a simple proposition. The software bundle includes Mac OS 9, AppleWorks, iMovie and a host of other programs. The compact design doesn't allow for much upgradeability, however. The latest standard blueberry iMac is still available for $999.

Apple

(800) MY-APPLE

http://www.apple.com

Street price: $1,499