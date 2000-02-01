Monkey See

Gateway Astro PC
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you're in the market for a secondary PC or Internet-surfing-only machine, the Gateway Astro all-in-one is competing with the iMac for your money. Armed with a 400 MHz Celeron processor, 64MB SDRAM, 4.3GB Ultra ATA hard drive and V.90 56K modem, the Astro also features a built-in 15-inch monitor like the iMac's. A one-year warranty will keep you up and running. Looking to the future, if you ever replace your all-in-one with a tower, you'll need to make a new monitor investment. But then, Astro is only about half the price of an iMac.

Gateway

(800) GATEWAY

http://www.gateway.com

Street price: $799

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.