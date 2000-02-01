Monkey See

Gateway Astro PC

February 1, 2000 1 min read

If you're in the market for a secondary PC or Internet-surfing-only machine, the Gateway Astro all-in-one is competing with the iMac for your money. Armed with a 400 MHz Celeron processor, 64MB SDRAM, 4.3GB Ultra ATA hard drive and V.90 56K modem, the Astro also features a built-in 15-inch monitor like the iMac's. A one-year warranty will keep you up and running. Looking to the future, if you ever replace your all-in-one with a tower, you'll need to make a new monitor investment. But then, Astro is only about half the price of an iMac.

Gateway

(800) GATEWAY

http://www.gateway.com

Street price: $799