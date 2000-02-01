Ultra Sonic

Viewsonic A90 19-inch monitor

February 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

A 17-inch monitor is nice, but a 19-inch monitor is better. Not as clunky or as expensive as a 21-inch, it's good middle ground. The ViewSonic A90 19-inch CRT monitor features 18 inches of viewable area. The screen is specially treated to minimize glare and reflection. Its ViewMatch feature lets you adjust the temperature and intensity of colors, allowing for more accurate screen/printer matching. The A90's horizontal dot pitch is .23 mm with a 1,600 x 1,280 maximum resolution. A three-year limited warranty comes standard.

ViewSonic

(800) 888-8583

http://www.viewsonic.com

Street price: $343