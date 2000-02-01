Web Site
Want to kick-start an e-commerce Web site? Head to SmartAge (http://www.smartage.com), a one-stop shop filled with freebies and for-sale tools to dress up any Web site. With banners, tips on site promotion, a simple tool for winning a listing in key search engines and a library filled with useful articles on advertising, measuring site activity, banner exchanges and more, it's worth a stop by both budding and experienced e-tailers.