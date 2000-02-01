Gimme Shelter

It won't keep you dry in a storm, but art makes a great tax break!
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Here's a riddle: What investment is both beautiful and worth a sizeable tax deduction? Give up? The answer is museum-quality art purchased wholesale.

A Fort Lauderdale, Florida, entrepreneur offers high-net-worth individuals just such an opportunity through his company, ArtShelter. "What we're doing is best for people who need a bona fide tax deduction, have a philanthropic soul and have probably invested in other areas, such as the stock market," says ArtShelter founder Steven Brier.

Here's how it works. An investor purchases a minimum of 10 pieces of museum-quality original or limited edition works from ArtShelter at a wholesale price, keeps them for at least one year and one day, and then donates all or a few of them to a qualifying nonprofit. Then, when the collector files taxes, he or she can deduct the retail appraised value of the donated art, regardless of the actual amount paid.

The contemporary sculptures, paintings, prints, photos and other works ArtShelter sells are created by established artists whose art is already included in the collections of museums and other noted art collectors. And because at the end of the day you're donating it all to a nonprofit, this could be the feel-good investment of the year.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.