The top new franchises for 2008 are making a splash.

February 1, 2008 2 min read

This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As a society, we're always on the lookout for the next new thing. Maybe that new thing will come in the form of an emerging niche, a fast-growing trend, an innovative way to serve a classic item or a regional concept that suddenly takes the nation by storm. Over the years, we've seen consumers and franchisees alike clamor for new franchises that offer everything from doughnuts to yogurt to fitness for women.

So what's next? After compiling the following listing of the top 50 new franchises, we found once again that diversity among our newest franchises is nothing new. This year, our list includes franchises specializing in almost anything you could imagine, from tax preparation to massages.

These top 50 new franchises, which started franchising in 2003 or later, are listed in order of their rankings in Entrepreneur's 2008 Franchise 500®. This listing isn't intended to endorse any particular franchise, but rather to provide a starting point for your research. Before you purchase any franchise, you should investigate the opportunity thoroughly by talking to existing and former franchisees, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and reading all available literature, including the company's Franchise Disclosure Document.

Listing compiled by Tracy Stapp

