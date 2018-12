Determining customer profitability

February 1, 2000 1 min read

How much is a customer worth? Visit http://www.marcommwise.com, and a mouse click unveils several "profitability calculators", including one that shows a customer's worth over a long-term relationship. Another shows expected payback from Web advertising campaigns. The site also features articles, book reviews and plentiful links to other sources of marketing info.