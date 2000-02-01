WKR-Small Business

On the nation's radios, entrepreneurs are finally in the spotlight.

February 1, 2000 1 min read

Five mornings a week, Jim Blasingame hits the nation's airwaves and Internet for three hours, talking to and about small businesses. Blasingame's syndicated radio talk show, Talk America Radio Network, is carried on 13 stations nationwide.

A small-business consultant for 10 years, Blasingame considers his 2-year-old show "the talking partner of small business." It encourages listeners to either call in or e-mail their questions, comments, new opportunities or business problems. "Most small-business owners don't have a board of directors," says Blasingame. "If I can't answer a question, I have a `brain trust' of experts I can call on."

Each show features three experts. Some recent topics on the show included anti-trust issues, executives-turned-entrepreneurs, credit-card fraud and changing demographics. "I've been listening to the show for nine months, and most of the issues I have with my business have been addressed on the air," says Kent Weakley, 31, an Ocala, Florida, graphic designer and owner of Blue Sky Graphic Communication Inc. Head to the show's Web site (http://www.smallbusinessadvocate.com) for details.

Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.