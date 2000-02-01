Web Site
This story appears in the February 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.
Are you a whiz at customer service? Prove it by taking the quizzes posted at The Right Answer (http://www.therightanswer.com), which bills itself as "the customer service finessing center." Four quizzes test your service skills, but if you'd like a bit of prep before taking the exams, the site offers an archive packed with articles on how to do customer service right. It's a useful site, concocted with a rich mix of good humor and information.