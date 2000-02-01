Business etiquette

February 1, 2000

What do you do when you're in a tense meeting and your pager goes off--all just keeps buzzing? Do you know how to construct an effective voice mail greeting? How about drinking at social business gatherings?--what's the limit? Find out the facts with a visit to Pinnacle Bay Consulting Group's (http://www.pbrg.com) fast-paced, well-crafted etiquette pages that offer tips on effective use of telephones, communications strategies, and more.

Pinnacle Bay wants to sell you its training seminars, but the web pages offer plentiful info. For instance: Did you know it's rude to chomp on the ice once you've drained a martini? We didn't until we read it here.